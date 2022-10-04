Yola Jimenez has had a hand in making mezcal cool. The Mexican businesswoman and founder of Yola Mezcal recalls a time when the drink was thought of as a “peasant drink,” and wasn’t available anywhere in Mexico City.

Jimenez grew up in Mexico, recalling a culture that diminished their country. “You were told that you were growing up in a third world country, and that there were places where people [were] more civilized, or [where there] were a lot more opportunities, and where things were better,” she said in conversation with Vogue. She then moved to London and New York, where got a degree in Women’s Studies, and then found herself back in Mexico. It was there where she opened her first Mezcal bar in her hometown of Oaxaca, using her grandfather’s secret recipe (from 1971).

©Gina Correll Aglietti



Photo of Yola Jimenez - picture by Yola Mezcal Co-founder, Gina Correll Aglietti

She founded Yola Mezcal with the help of two women: Swedish singer Lykke Li and Gina Correll Agliett. Their influence seeped into the structure of the remainder of the company, made up of women in all sorts of positions, from factory workers to farmers.

“It kind of just blew up,” said Jimenez of mezcal’s popularity in an interview with Courier. But her business isn’t only about mezcal; it’s about women and providing them with the right opportunities.

“It’s important to have women in positions of power and making these economic decisions, because we focus on different things to men.”