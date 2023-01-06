New year means new adventures! If one of your New Year’s resolutions involves relaxing under the palms, discovering new cultures, experiencing new adventures, or simply traveling to new places, you might be wondering about the perfect destination for 2023.

And because there are so many options to choose from, whether you are more of a beachgoer, or a food lover, we decided to give you a little inspiration. Check out our list of new places to travel, according to your zodiac sign.