Lele Pons and Guaynaa zipline, explore glaciers, and more in Iceland

Lele Pons and Guaynaa are a fan favorite when it comes to celebrity couples. The Venezuelan and Puerto Rican singer tied the knot last year in a stunning wedding ceremony on March 4th, 2023, in Miami. Their wedding looked like a blast, and with time flying fast, they have already celebrated their first year of marriage. The couple went big, heading to Iceland. On Tuesday, the YouTuber turned popstar shared a gallery of photos and videos from their epic adventure.



In the mix of photos were once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, like seeing the Northern Lights. The natural display of green light in the northern hemisphere’s night sky is only visible during certain times of the year and is most active in March, which was the perfect time for them to go.

The couple also had a thrilling activity: cliff zip-lining. They dangled what looked like hundreds of feet above a canyon, bravely making their way across. They also toured glaciers, saw geysers, and waterfalls, and slayed in color-coordinated outfits.



Life after marriage

After the couple said “I do” they joined creative forces for a joint album, “Capitulaciones.” They went on to continue with their respective individual careers, to the delight of fans.



Pons was recently on Dancing With the Stars with partner Brandon Armstrong, which proved to be an exciting and life-changing experience for her. She’s almost made incredible personal achievements, announcing earlier this month that after 25 years, she stopped biting her nails due to OCD and anxiety.

Guaynaa has continued to release music, most recently, “Vaquera” on March 14th. He also released “Toxic Love” featuring Beéle, “3PLE X” featuring YngLvcas, “Pa‘’Que Afinken,” and “Ella Hace Vino.”

