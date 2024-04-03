Travis Barker is greeted in Mexico with Mariachis

Blink-182 held its first concert in Mexico in 2024 at the Pal‘ Norte festival in Monterrey. Following their successful appearance, the American band went to Mexico City for a series of scheduled performances. Upon their arrival, fans warmly welcomed them, as Travis Barker showed on his social media account. The drummer, who had a child with Kourtney Kardashian last year, also shared a glimpse of his visit to one of Mexico’s most iconic places.

The renowned pop-punk band was surprised on April 1st by a massive group of fans who gathered outside their hotel on Paseo de la Reforma. Many of the musicians‘ followers eagerly awaited the chance to take a photograph with their idols or get an autograph, while others came solely to welcome them.

Travis came out of the hotel to greet his fans, and some of them, overwhelmed by emotion, rushed towards him, prompting the musician’s bodyguards to intervene. However, despite the scuffle, Barker was pleased to meet his fans and even posed for selfies.

Travis ha disfrutado mucho su visita a la capital mexicana.

Later, videos circulated on social media showing fans serenading them with mariachi. In chorus with the fans, the traditional Mexican musical group sang songs like “Cielito Lindo” and “El Rey” by Vicente Fernández. Grateful for the gestures of affection, Travis posted a picture of his fans wearing T-shirts with Blink-182 prints holding a Mexican flag on his Instagram.

Earlier that day, the drummer had visited one of the most well-known tourist attractions in central Mexico: the Teotihuacán Pyramids. Barker shared images of his visit to the famous archaeological site on his social media stories, causing a sensation among those who saw them.

Travis Barker aprovechó el día libre y fue a las Ruinas de Teotihuacán.



Mañana blink-182 estará tocando en el Palacio de Deportes en México 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/Ikp9b1lYtU — blink-182 Paraguay (@blink182py) April 1, 2024

Travis and his Blink-182 bandmates will be in Mexico City for several more days after their first performance on April 2nd at the iconic Palacio de los Deportes; they have three more scheduled for April 3rd, 5th, and 6th.

Travis couldn’t perform in Mexico in 2023

On March 1st of last year, Blink-182 had to cancel their scheduled performances in Mexico and other cities in Latin America due to the health complications that their drummer, Travis Barker, was experiencing. Although Barker had informed his fans that he would be undergoing surgery, it was not expected to affect the band’s touring schedule.

However, the band finally released a statement explaining the reasons behind canceling their concerts in Mexico. “We simply had one of those accidents that no one saw coming. Travis needs surgery on his finger. And he has to deal with it before something else happens,” expressed Tom DeLonge, the group’s guitarist, in a video he posted on his Instagram account.