Landon Barker and Charli D’Amelio announce their break up

Landon Barker and Charlie D’Amelio have broken up after a year of dating. Barker, the 20 year old son of Travis Barker, shared a statement on social media, sharing the reasons why the two decided to end their romantic relationship.

Barker shared the news on an Instagram story. "Hey everyone, I would like to let you guys know that Charli and I are no longer together," he wrote. "We broke up to focus on ourselves." He made it clear that he and D’Amelio still have a friendly relationship. “We are still friends and have so much love for each other,” he continued. “I am incredibly grateful for the time we shared and hope you can respect our decisions. Thank, love you all so much.”

Barker and D’Amelio dated for over a year, with the two first sparking dating rumors in June 2022, when D’Amelio was spotted in attendance at one of his concerts. The two shared plenty of photos on social media, and were often spotted attending events together.

Last year, to celebrate D’Amelio’s birthday, Barker shared various images on Instagram and a sweet and lengthy post. “Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world @charlidamelio I don't even know where to start, since the first day we ever started talking you have changed my life!" he wrote. "Your such a kind, strong loving person and that has brought me and so many others so much happiness and love. I love you so much hope you have the best day ever you deserve it so much.”

Who is Charli D’Amelio?

Charli D’Amelio is a big social media personality, known for winning a season of “Dancing with the Stars” and for her show “The D’Amelio Show,” where she stars alongside her sister Dixie D’Amelio. She is 19 years old.

