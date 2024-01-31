Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker gets new tattoo honoring their baby

Travis Barker is adding one more tattoo to his extensive ink collection! The Blink-182 drummer is known for being covered head-to-toe in tattoos, including some inspired by his 44-year-old wife Kourtney Kardashian, and even one made by the reality star herself.

Now the 48-year-old musician is honoring his new son after the celebrity family welcomed Rocky into the world. Travis shared a glimpse of the new tattoo on Snapchat, as the stencil was being prepared, but he has yet to reveal in which part of his body is located.

His latest ink honors his son with the name ‘Rocky’ being written in a traditional font. Just last year Travis unveiled a huge tattoo inspired by his wife, getting a design of her eyes inked on his tight. He also got her name tattooed on his chest back in 2021, and Kourtney went on to tattoo Travis, giving him a ‘K’ tattoo and the words ‘I love you.’

Travis has been getting some memorable tattoos throughout his life, sharing a special bond with his loved ones, including his 18-year-old daughter Alabama Barker, from his previous relationship with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Earlier this month the father-daughter duo shared a special moment, getting inked together. Travis got his previous ‘Self Made’ design retattooed, while Shanna got the words ‘Isn’t She Lovely’ on the side of her hand, as a reference to Stevie Wonder’s hit song, explaining that she “was rocked as a baby to that song almost every night.”

Kourtney and Travis welcomed Rocky in November 2023, and the celebrity couple have continued to share their excitement, with fans of the musician expecting him to get even more tattoos of his new baby.