Kourtney Kardashian shares fashion tips for new moms: ‘Makeup routine up next’

Kourtney Kardashian is sharing a glimpse of her life as a mom, after welcoming her new son Rocky Thirteen with her husband Travis Barker. The 44-year-old reality star has been making some adjustments to adapt easily to her postpartum life and has decided to share some of her wisdom with new moms.

Kourtney took to Instagram to detail what she means when it comes to styling tips for busy moms. “Getting dressed postpartum while breastfeeding,” she wrote on Instagram, explaining that she prefers to “[Thrown on] an oversized coat, flat shoes pretty much always, loves leggings, sweats, anything baggy and comfortable aka husband’s vintage t shirts and dickies [pants].”

The celebrity mom says she prefers to wear “anything super fast to throw on,” as it is “less time away from [her] baby,” explaining that it is exactly what she is looking for. She also gave some makeup and beauty tips; “2 minute hair & makeup with a baby,” Kourtney wrote.

“Dab @kosas concealer, curl lashes, one coat mascara, brush eyebrows, clear @kyliecosmetics lipgloss,” she wrote about her go-to makeup look these days, adding that she spends less time in her hair. “Hair wet left to dry however it wants (tuck it in jacket lol),“ she wrote.

Kourtney has been traveling on tour with her husband’s band Blink-182. She is currently showing support for Travis during their shows in Sydney, Australia. “Mornings making banana pancakes and nights playing uno forever and ever!!” she wrote about her experience in Australia, sharing her appreciation for “such a beautiful home to create memories that I will always remember and cherish.”

Kourtney and Travis welcomed their new baby three months ago, sharing their excitement with their fans and followers and documenting their journey as parents in Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians.’