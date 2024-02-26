Kanye West brings his daughter North West to the stage to perform their new song in Paris

Kanye West is a proud father. The rapper is showing support for his 10-year-old daughter North West, sharing a sweet moment with her on stage in Paris, during his latest performance, following the release of his highly anticipated album ‘Vultures 1.’

The father-daughter duo showed off their talent by performing their song ‘Talking / Once Again,’ after Kanye invited North to the stage, surprising the audience when she joined him in singing his hit song ‘Gold Digger.’

The rapper and his daughter wore matching all-black ensembles, with Kanye wearing a black ‘Friday the 13th’ mask and North wearing a furry hat. Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian has previously shared her thoughts about North’s creativity, sharing her support for her career path.

Kanye recently had dinner with Kim in Los Angeles, sharing a family moment with their kids in Malibu. However, his new wife Bianca Censori was not present during the dinner. The former couple have seemingly succeeded at co-parenting, as they were also spotted having a friendly interaction during their son’s basketball game.

NORTH WEST & YE 🥹 pic.twitter.com/k74xVRILl6 — LOUIS PISANO (@LouisPisano) February 25, 2024

Kanye is currently in Europe, attending multiple exclusive events and promoting his new album. Last week the rapper was photographed attending Milan Fashion Week with Bianca, posing for the cameras at the event and talking to reporters.

The pair seem to be in good spirits, with Bianca debuting a new hairstyle and showing her support for Kanye during his latest performances. The pair were rumored to have a brief split last year, before reuniting in Dubai. Bianca was seen spending some time with her family in Australia, while Kanye spent quality time with North. Despite the split, the pair are now back together.