Bianca Censori and Kanye West are all smiles in latest outing in Italy

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are going strong in their marriage. The celebrity couple took off to Europe, where they were recently spotted enjoying quality time together and wearing color-coordinated ensembles, after spending a few months in the United States.

The rapper and the Australian architect were photographed during their latest outing in Florence, Italy, with Bianca protecting herself from the cold temperatures by wearing a black trench coat and a hoodie, while Kanye was seen wearing a black jacket and matching trousers.

The pair seemed to be in good spirits, engaging in a casual conversation and smiling at each other while walking around the city on Monday. Kanye recently talked about his relationship with Bianca following negative comments online.

The rapper was spotted in Las Vegas, where he shared a video talking about his personal and professional life. “I delivered the album. And people still in my comments talking ‘bout, ’Why you posting your wife?‘” he said about his latest musical release.“’Cause she makes me happy. That’s why y’all happy with the music because I’m happy. You understand?” Kanye said, assuring everyone that his romance is going great.

The negative comments started as online users were speculating about the dynamic in their relationship after the rapper shared photos of Bianca on Instagram wearing her signature revealing ensembles. However, Kanye says he posts about his wife “on purpose” because he is “happy.”

The rapper was in the U.S. during the holidays, visiting his kids and meeting with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, before the release of his album. But it seems he is now back to being away from the spotlight.