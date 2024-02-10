Kris Jenner is that you? Kylie debuts dramatic pixie haircut

Kylie Jenner has taken scissors to her famous locks. On Friday, the 26-year-old shared photos of her pixie haircut, giving her mom, Kris Jenner, a run for her money. The makeup mogul had a hilarious caption, “Kris Jenner is quaking.”



Kris saw the call out and left one of the funniest comments in Kardashian history. “You’re not even the fart,” the momager wrote, quoting Ice Spice’s new song, “Think U The Shit (Fart).” “Think you the s**t, b***h? You not even the fart (Grrah),” the Afro-Latina sings.

The matriarch’s comment has people rolling with laughter, with over 70k likes. “That is the funniest comment ever,” one person wrote. “Grandma what??” another added.



Kylie shared another look at her new hair with a full body snap in a black two-piece set, showing off her abs. “Wow wow wow,” Khloé Kardashian wrote in the comments.

The mom of two looks amazing, and her fans love her short hair. “Eating this shorter style up,” “you ate this so bad babe,” “Soooo stunningggg,” commenters wrote.

Along with compliments, people are keeping the Kris jokes going. “Kris Jenner who?” “Goodbye Kris Jenner,” and “Kris Jenner coded girl,” are among some of the hilarious comments.



Kylie’s new hair comes after speculation that she and the rest of the famous family were “snubbed” by British Vogue. Editor Edward Enninful celebrated 40 years with the outlet by including 40 models on his final cover.

Anya Taylor-Joy, Jodie Comer, Gemma Chan, Simone Ashley, Cynthia Erivo, Cara Delevingne, Dua Lipa, and Jane Fonda are among some of the famous faces on the cover.

Social media quickly noticed that Kris, Kim Kardashian,Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie, and Kendall Jenner, were not included in the mix of fashion icons.

TMZ looked into the drama and discovered none of the Kardashians or Jenners have ever appeared on the cover of British Vogue, which is likely why they were not included.