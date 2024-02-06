Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker take their baby to his first family trip

Kourtney Kardashian arrived on a private jet at Sydney Airport with her husband, Travis Barker, and their newborn son, Rocky. The family’s trip is part of Barker’s blink-182 tour in Australia. The 44-year-old reality star was captured carrying her baby wrapped in a cozy cashmere blanket.

The couple was accompanied by Kourtney’s two children, daughter Penelope, 11, and son Reign, 9. However, her eldest son Mason, 13, was not seen accompanying the family on the trip; perhaps he stayed home with his dad, Scott Disick.

©GettyImages



Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are seen in Manhattan on May 19, 2023 in New York City.

Paparazzi captured Kourtney wearing comfortable black trousers and a cream coat. Travis opted for a laidback look, wearing a black hoodie, jeans, and a black baseball cap with sunglasses.

A dream come true

Kourtney and Travis welcomed their baby in 2023. The baby’s arrival marks Kardashian’s third child and Barker’s second, and is a dream the couple has been pursuing for some time now. Over the past couple of years, Kardashian has been vocal about how difficult its been to get pregnant at 44 years old, undergoing various In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) sessions and multiple natural remedies that were taxing on her body.

In early September, while on the pregnancy’s third trimester, Kardashian had to undergo emergency surgery due to a complication. While she steered clear of any details, she revealed that the intervention was terrifying. “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” she wrote on social media. “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterward, my rock.