Kim Kardashian’s son Saint West walks Messi out on the soccer field

Kim Kardashian’s son, Saint West, is living his dreams. At Sunday night’s LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami soccer match, Kim surprised the world by sharing the news that her son had accompanied Lionel Messi out on the soccer pitch.

Saint walking Messi out on the field tonight at the La Galaxy vs Inter Miami game!!! He is living the absolute dream! pic.twitter.com/g6ZEy6ujYr — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) February 26, 2024

Kardashian shared a video fo the moment, which shows Messi walking out towards the pitch as he held on to Saint West’s hand. “Saint walking Messi out on the field tonight at the La Galaxy vs Inter Miami game!!! He is living the absolute dream!” wrote Kardashian in the message. In the video, Messi and West lead the Inter Miami team, who trail behind, with the players holding on to young players’ hands, with all of them wearing LA Galaxy jerseys.

Kardashian later shared a photo on her Instagram stories of West and a friend watching the game. She thanked the L.A. Galaxy for “making all of their dreams come true.”

Saint West is a big soccer fan, with Kardashian having shared her son’s affinity for the sport on previous occasions. West is also a big fan of Messi, having met him in the past and acquiring a signed jersey. Kardashian shared various photos of him and his excited face after he met Messi, revealing that it was the “Best day of their entire lives.”

Earlier this week, North West, Kim and Kanye West’s eldest child, also made the news. The 10 year old joined her father onstage in Paris as he performed his new record “Vultures,” which me made alongside Ty Dolla $ign. North joined the two onstage and performed their song “Talking / Once Again,” which features her rapping debut.

North and West wore matching black outfits and sang together, with her surprising the audience as she joined in on his hit song “Gold Digger.”