Dax Shepard dated Ashley Olsen before settling down with Kristen Bell

Dax Shepard has been married to Kristen Bell since 2013, but before he settled down, he had a pretty long list of loves and hookups. While Google will show you past exes like Kate Hudson and Tara Lipinski, Shepard revealed another surprising celebrity he used to date- Ashley Olsen. The revelation came on his most recent episode of Armchair Expert.

Shepard’s podcast has a lot of fans fascinated with his interviews and conversations about addiction, and trauma. He is basically like Jada Pinkett Smith when it comes to being an open and honest host. The El Camino Christmas star described his “weird” relationship with Ashely on the show, praising how wonderful she is. “I dated Ashley Olsen, and she’s just the most wonderful person,” he said. “She’s fantastic,” he said, later adding the fashions is “just super funny and sarcastic and intelligent.”

The 47-year-old said they met at a party “15 or 16 years ago” and he was “thunderstruck” with beauty. He was all impressed by her and Mary-Kate Olsen’s drive. Shepard revealed it was at the time when Ashely “was putting all her energy and focus” into launching her clothing line. He even saw her meet with her design team and “run her sh**.” As noted by Buzzfeed, Ashley established The Row, a luxury fashion brand, with Mary-Kate in 2006. Shepard began dating Bell in 2007.

Even though everyone is at some point, a baby, Shepard made sure to explain that he did not watch her on Full House. “I luckily never saw that show,” he noted. “Because I probably wouldn’t have been able to be attracted to Ashley if I knew her as a baby,” the father continued.

Shepard and Bell share two children, Delta,7, and Lincoln,8. As for Ashley, she lives a private and discreet life and is believed to still be dating Louis Eisner. Ashley started quietly dating the 32-year-old artist and longtime friend in 2017. Last year Eisner shared the iconic photo of Ashley walking through the forest with a drink in her left hand and a large black machete in her right hand.