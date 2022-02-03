John Stamos’ son Billy is ‘obsessed’ with ‘Full House’: ‘I blame Bob’

John Stamos’ son Billy has become a fan of one of his father’s shows! The actor, 58, shared on Tuesday an adorable video of his three year old watching an episode of Full House. “This is funny,” Billy said in the clip as he watched Uncle Jesse (John), Danny Tanner (Bob Saget), Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier) and baby Michelle Tanner (who was played by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) onscreen.

“Billy was never interested in Full House and I was perfectly fine with that,” John wrote alongside the video. “Bob died, now he’s obsessed! I blame Bob. (And nanny, @tayloraldrich).”

Bob’s widow Kelly Rizzo commented on the post, “I love this, John ❤️❤️.”

John played Bob’s brother-in-law Uncle Jesse on the beloved sitcom, which ran for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995.

Bob died on Jan. 9 at the age of 65. Following the death of his friend, John tweeted, “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

©American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images



John Stamos revealed that his son Billy is now obsessed with ‘Full House’

In a speech at Bob’s funeral, John called his late costar his “new guardian angel.” “I’ve spent days refusing to let him go. But now I’m starting to realize I don’t have to. I don’t have to say goodbye because he’s never leaving my heart. And I will continue to talk to him every day and let him know what he means to me,” John said in his speech, which was published by the Los Angeles Times. “Bob, I will never, ever have another friend like you. You will always be my best friend. You are my new guardian angel — a guardian angel with the dirtiest mouth and a heart as big and benevolent as forever.”