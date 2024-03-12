Kristen Stewart reveals Jodie Foster threw her a birthday party when she was 11

Kristen Stewart holds Jodie Foster in a special place in her heart. She recently was featured on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” where she discussed her upcoming film “Love Lies Bleeding,” her experience watching the Oscars, and how much she loves Jodie Foster despite all the years that have passed since they first worked together.

Kristen Stewart’s supporting Jodie Foster as she got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Stewart revealed that she watched the Oscars on Sunday and felt incredibly emotional when she saw Jodie Foster. “Crying,” said Stewart of what she felt when she saw her. “Jodie so sweet. Her face, I don't know what it is, man. There are certain people that you kind of hold forever, dude. It's not like we talk all the time.”

Foster and Stewart starred in “Panic Room” together, with them playing mother and daughter. The experience was Stewart’s first film, and she was 10 years old throughout the shoot. “ She actually threw me a birthday party when I turned 11 with a mariachi band. Yeah, she was like, ‘Don't forget. You're a kid.’” said Stewart.

“I was so obsessed with being on set and working and not going to school. I was like, 'I will make movies until I die.' And she was like ‘you should do anything but that because you're a real human being,’” she said.

Stewart reveals that Foster’s attitude felt good and that she now understands her more. “In retrospect, I understand because every time I see a kid on set, I'm like, ‘How about college, man? You maybe want to direct movies? You should explore all the options.’”

Foster and Stewart’s Sundance reunion

Foster and Stewart reunited this year, at Sundance Film Festival, where Stewart received the Visionary Award. The award was given to recognize her work as an "uncompromising artist, [her] contributions to the field of independent film, and her long history with the Sundance Film Festival," per a press release. Foster was there for emotional support, with the two posing for photos together.