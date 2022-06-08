Why Kristen Stewart is desperately looking for LGBTQ ghost hunters

Kristen Stewart is working on a new unexpected project! The Hollywood star is looking for LGBTQ ghost hunters for her new television show, which seems to be all about paranormal activity with a twist, as she has described it as a “gay ghost hunting adventure.”

Loading the player...

The 32-year-old actress who previously revealed she had been working with her fiancée Dylan Meyer in a new TV series, is now partnering with the team behind Netflix’s Queer Eye and HBO’s Legendary, as a executive prodcer for the upcoming series.

Kristen will be working with Romero and Scout Productions in what will be “the most gayest, most fun-est, most titillating ghost hunting show ever.”

“We need to find the most incredible LGBTQ+ ghost hunters, paranormal specialists, mediums, psychics, investigators who will lead the pack on this super gay ghost hunting adventure,” the actress shared, revealing that they are currently in the casting process and “have been working really hard.”

“Are you a medium, historian, ghost hunting expert…and also a member of the LGBTQIA+ community?? Well if so, please go to the link in my bio and apply today!!!! Can’t wait to see what you ghouls bring us!” Romero wrote on Instagram, encouraging ghost hunters to participate in the show.