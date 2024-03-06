Kristen Stewart and Bianca Censori twinning in revealing looks: Who wore it best?

It seems Bianca Censori has become a trendsetter among celebrities and A-List stars. The Australian architect, who has been making headlines for her revealing ensembles after being in the spotlight following her romance with Kanye West, continues to showcase her looks in edgy outfits, but this time it appears that Kirsten Stewart is following along.

And while it’s not clear if the Hollywood star was inspired by Bianca, the pair wore similar ensembles, with Bianca stepping out in an all-black leather leotard, paired with pink boots, and a different hairstyle. The Head of Architectural Design at Yeezy’s debuted wispy bangs and was accompanied by Kanye, during their latest outing at Milan Fashion Week for the Marni runway show.

Meanwhile, the actress wore an all-black ensemble, which consisted of a black leotard, featuring a high cut, very similar to Bianca’s outfit. Kirsten, however, added black tights, black Chanel heels, as well as a black blazer.

Kirsten was all smiles rocking her wispy bangs and wearing statement rings, while walking the red carpet of A24’s ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ in Los Angeles. The actress posed with her co-stars at the premiere, wearing a design by Ukraine stylist Julie Pelipas.

The actress stars in her latest film as a gym manager who becomes involved in a romance with a bodybuilder. Kirsten continues to succeed in her career, both as an actor and as a filmmaker. She is also engaged to screenwrite Dylan Meyer, with the pair working together professionally as well.

Fans of Kirsten took to Instagram to praise her for her stylish and edgy look, while others pointed out the similarities with Bianca’s outfit during Milan Fashion Week in late February.