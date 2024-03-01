Bianca Censori’s dad is unhappy with Kanye West: Report

Bianca Censori’s father appears to be upset with her relationship with Kanye West. According to new reports, Censori’s dad wants to confront West due to his relationship with Censori, claiming that she’s being separated from her family.

Bianca Censori at Milan Fashion Week

Leo Censori appears to want to have a talk with West, sources told the Daily Mail. “Bianca’s father Leo wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the hell he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony,” said the source, which claims to be close to Censori herself. “He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands.”

“He knows that there is no way in hell that Kanye would allow this for his daughters so it makes no sense why he would encourage this for his own wife.”

The source also claims that Leo has implied that West has had a hand in separating Censori from her family. “If this isn’t bad enough, the man who is supposed to protect Mr. and Mrs. Censori’s daughter is the same man that is shutting her out from her own family,” said the source.

Censori’s relationship with North West

Kanye West and Bianca Censori at Milan Fashion Week

While her father may be upset, Censori has been spending time with West and his daughter, North West. The group were spotted in Paris, where Censori was accompaniying them as the two performed onstage for “Vultures,” West’s new record with Ty Dolla $ign. The three were photographed as they had some dinner, deciding to stop by several fast food restaurants like Popeyes and McDonald’s.

For the occasion, Censori wore an oversized leather jacket that she paired with stockings and heels. In the case of North, she wore an all black outfit made out of baggy pants and a top with the “Vulures 1” art work on it.