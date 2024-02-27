Bianca Censori enjoys dinner with Kim and Kanye’s daughter North West during latest outing in Paris

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 10-year-old daughter North West has been enjoying the company of her dad during their time in Paris. Following her latest performance with Kanye, where the pair surprised the audience with North’s attendance and an unexpected duet, the rapper’s new wife Bianca Censori, is also sharing some quality time with North.

Bianca and North were photographed walking around Paris heading for dinner, the pair made a brief stop at Popeyes before making their way to McDonald’s, where they ended up enjoying their meal. Bianca wore a black oversized leather jacket, paired with black stockings and heels.

Meanwhile, North wore black sweatpants and a black sweatshirt, paired with a fur hat. Bianca changed her recent hairstyle, styling her hair in a slicked-back bun, instead of her new bangs and bob haircut. Online users also pointed out that the pair shared a sweet moment during Kanye’s listening party.

Bianca and North were filmed dancing and having a casual conversation in Paris, while Kanye performed on stage. This is not the first time the stepmother-stepdaughter duo have been seen sharing a moment, as they were previously seen hanging out at Disneyland.

“It seems like they are close which is cool,” one person wrote online after seeing their recent interactions. “Wait the way they started holding hands,” someone else wrote, adding; “The kids being comfortable around Bianca speaks volumes.”

Kanye recently celebrated Bianca’s birthday and shared a tribute to her, praising her for her maternal instincts and for being his romantic partner, describing her as an “amazing step mom.” “Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse,” Kanye shared on social media, calling her an “inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me and the most amazing step mom to our children.”