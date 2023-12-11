Bianca Censori steps out in Art Basel Miami with sheer ensemble and her new favorite accessory

Bianca Censori and Kanye West had a fun time in Miami. The celebrity couple decided to attend Art Basel and stole all the attention of the attendees at an art gallery on Sunday evening.

The Australian architect wore one of her signature sheer ensembles, completing the look with her most recent eye-catching accessories, which included a fur hat and a stuffed animal, similar to the look she wore just a few days ago in Dubai.

The pair were surrounded by their security team, with fans trying to catch a glimpse of the rapper and his wife. Their latest trip to the United States follows rumors of their decision to relocate to Dubai.

Kanye and Bianca have been out and about in Miami for Art Basel, seemingly trying to stay incognito. The rapper was also spotted at the celebrity hotspot E11even, wearing an all-white outfit that covered his face.

“He entered through a VIP entrance at around 2:30 a.m. and no one seemed to notice him,” a close source revealed to Page Six. “He was in and out and seemed like he didn’t want to be seen,“ the insider said, adding that he only stayed for 45 minutes.

Their trip to Miami comes days after their recent controversy in Dubai, with many online users pointing out Bianca’s revealing ensemble as a sign of “disrespect” to “foreign culture.”

The pair attended designer Amina Muaddi’s pop-up store wearing a brown long-sleeved micro dress, paired with clear heels, a fur hat, and a stuffed animal, which seem to be her new favorite two accessories at the moment.