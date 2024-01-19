Jodie Foster and Kristen Stewart reunite 20 years after making ‘Panic Room’

Jodie Foster and Kristen Stewart had an emotional moment at Sundance Film Festival. The seasoned actresses met up and took some photos together, providing viewer the opportunity to reminisce about their film “Panic Room,” which was released in 2002 and served as one of Stewart’s first film roles.

©GrosbyGroup



Alexandra Hedison, Kristen Stewart and Jodie Foster

Stewart and Foster reunited at Sundance Film Festival’s opening night gala and took some photos to commemorate the occasion. In one of them, they were accompanied by Alexandra Hedison, Foster’s wife. Stewart wore a matching Chanel outfit made out of a jacket, a top and some pants, while Foster wore a dark suit with a striped shirt. Hedison also wore a suit, with her opting for a blue tone and velvet fabrics.

“Panic Room” follows Meg Altman (Foster) and her daughter Sarah (Stewart), who have just moved into a luxurious home that gets broken into by thiefs. Over the course of the film, the two manage to stay alive by hiding in the panic room as they cope with Sarah’s diabetes. The film had one of the biggest box office openings ever, and remains a fan favorite.

©GettyImages



Jodie Foster and Kristen Stewart

Foster and Stewart’s friendship

Since first working together, Foster and Stewart have remained close friends. In 2016, when Foster was awarded with her Hollywood Star at the Walk of Fame, Stewart was there for the event and gave a speech praising Foster’s work and character. She said Foster "always encompassed what I thought was sort of the prime example of where you want to be, and she’s been there for me."