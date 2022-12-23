First look: Jodie Foster solves a mysterious case in the fourth season of HBO Max’s True Detective

Jodie Foster is showing her detective skills in the upcoming season of the HBO Max show ‘True Detective: Night Country,’ showing viewers all the drama that is about to unfold, playing detective Liz Danvers.

The trailer shows Danvers in charge of discovering the truth in a mysterious case, alongside her partner Evangeline Navarro, played by Kali Reis. “I’m working on this case. These men disappeared 48 hours ago,” she says in one of the scenes, referring to “six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station.”

©HBO Max





A different scene shows the actress drenched in rain looking for her flashlight, while her partner makes an arrest. The action-packed series, premiering in 2023, promises viewers a new storyline filled with twists and turns, as the detective finds herself in complicated scenarios and dangerous situations.

“When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska. The pair will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice,” the description of the fourth season of the show reads.

©HBO Max





Jodie will also be serving as executive producer of the series, and this will be her first major role in the small screen, after working as a child actress in the 1972 TV series ‘Gunsmoke,’ the 1971 show ‘My Three Sons’ and ABC’s TV spinoff of Paper Moon in 1974.

The two-time Oscar winner and four-time nominee is known for her iconic films, including ‘The Accused,’ ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ and Martin Scorsese’s ‘Taxi Driver.’