Luis Fonsi is officially a godfather - of a cruise ship. This summer, the five-time Latin GRAMMY Award-Winner was named the godfather of Norwegian Viva, the company’s newest vessel and he has officially christened the ship. HOLA! USA had the opportunity to join the festivities, and on Tuesday, the singer kept the maritime custom that dates back several decades alive at the ceremony, sharing his excitement.





The ship was christened in Miami and will be homeport in Fonsi’s native unincorporated territory, San Juan, Puerto Rico, on December 15. Cruise lovers will have the opportunity to enjoy a port-intensive seven-day Caribbean voyage until March 2024 before it sets sail to the Mediterranean and Greek Isles.



After the ceremony, Fonsi performed on the ship. The “Despacito” singer was not the only Latin star that helped christen the ship. Paulina Rubio, Pedro Capó, and Saturday Night Live’s Marcello Hernandez were also part of the incredible lineup of performers.



