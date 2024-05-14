Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrate their son’s second birthday and Mother’s Day

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had a lot of celebrate this weekend. Not only was it Mother’s Day, but their oldest song, RZA, turned two today, May 13. On Monday, in honor of his birthday, the “Good For You” singer shared a gallery of photos and videos, giving fans a rare look into their lives.





Rihanna and A$AP welcomed RZA in 2022, and their youngest son Riot, in August 2023. Both babies were in the carousel of photos and videos posted by the rapper. He also shared some videos of RZA when he was younger. “HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY 2 MY 1st BORN BABY BOY RZA,” he captured the gallery.

How they celebrated RZA

The power couple made sure RZA felt special for his big second birthday. They celebrated on Saturday at a private party at Color Factory in New York City on Saturday, May 11, per PEOPLE. Guests like makeup artist Jasmine B. Cook, shared some clips from the event, giving a glimpse into the party.



In Cook’s gallery, you could see printed photos of his adorable face on sticks, their colorful decorations, and Ri Rih dangling the birthday boy upside down while they sang him “Happy Birthday.”



Rihanna’s Mother’s Day

After RZA’s birthday party came Mother’s Day. The couple left the kids at home to celebrate, enjoying a night in New York City. They were photographed looking dressed to impress in Tribeca, with the “Diamonds” singer in a Comme des Garçons maxi dress with a high slit, with matching red gloves.



A$AP, whose real name is Rakim Mayers went for a navy blue look, wearing a cardigan and trousers.

The couple had two children back to back, and we may see them with more. For her Interview magazine cover story, the 36-year-old said she will have “as many as God wants.” “I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course, if it’s another boy, it’s another boy,” she told the outlet.