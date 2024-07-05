It's National Bikini Day! See 2024's most sizzling two piece moments

It's National Bikini Day! Every July 5, the historical piece of clothing is celebrated. Two-piece bathing suits were used by women as early as the 1930s, but the modern bikini was born on July 5, 1946, when French designer Louis Réard revealed the swimsuit in Paris. The skin revealing item was not welcomed with open arms. There was pushback for years, with measures passed in Spain and Italy banning them on public beaches.

© Donaldson Collection Marilyn Monroe then known as Norma Jeane Mortenson poses for a portrait in 1946

While the bikini became popular in Europe by the 1950s, the United States was not as understanding, and it was considered scandalous and innapropriate. It wasn't until the early 1960s that it became accepted, per History.com. In honor of the holiday, check out some of the best bikini moments we've seen this year.

Karol G

Karol G visited the Dominican Republic in March and had over 5.8 million likes with this sultry bikini gallery.

Kim Kardashian

Always ready to break the internet, Kim Kardashian started summer early sharing a jaw dropping gallery from one of her trips in April. "Cake Boss" she wrote in the cheeky caption.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek has been rocking bikinis for decades. The bombshell Mexican actress always has fans excited when she shares a photo in her two pieces. In April she shared a hilarious set on a boat quipping in the caption, "'When your family won’t let you take a bikini ріс in peace."

Anitta

Always repping her native Brazil, Anitta got down in the sand while in the country, sharing a spicy video dancing to her song "Fria."

Lele Pons

Lele Pons celebrated her 28th birthday looking amazing in a bikini.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emrata has one of the most amazing celebrity bodies, and knows how to wear a bikini. The model turned up the heat in May wearing a bikini from her own fashion line, Inamorata.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner shined like the sun in an orange bikini in April somewhere in paradise.

Hailey Bieber

Before announcing her pregnancy, Hailey Bieber wore a red bikini with matching sunglasses from her vacation somewhere beautiful.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner kicked off 2024 with an itty bitty striped bikini. The model posed in a scenic tropical location at sunset making for some majestic shots.

Tana Mongeau

Tana Mongeau has been spending a lot of time in Hawaii in a bikini. In May, she had a leopard moment in the sand.