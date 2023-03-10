Jessica Alba says motherhood stopped her from ‘living in survival mode’

Jessica Alba loves parenting. The mother of 3 recently opened up about motherhood on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? where she shared how it helped her find her power.



Alba shares her three kids, Hayes, 5, Haven, 11, and Honor, 14, with her husband, Cash Warren. She told Chris Wallace motherhood connected her with her femininity and, “true power as a person that’s here for a reason,” per PEOPLE.

The actress said it got her out of “living in survival mode.” “Worried about a bunch of other things that don’t matter and trying to live inside of a super hardcore world where I felt like I was so disconnected from my truth.”



Alba said it helped her get closer to her truth and soul but admitted she “wrestles” with her kid’s understanding of the world with finances. “I try to get them to understand a reality that’s just frankly, not a reality that they’ll ever understand,” she said.

The Entourage star has said in the past, she grew up living in ‘survival mode’ with her parents living from paycheck to paycheck. “It’s not possible for them to understand what it was like for me or what it’s genuinely like for other people.” “I don’t know now if they ever really need to see the sadness or the hardship that brings out in people. I don’t know if it’ll make them better people,” the Honey star continued.

Above all, the Honest founder just wants her kids to have “empathy and compassion and humility and really operate in the world with kindness and gratitude.”