Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher: The reason for their divorce after 13 years of marriage

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher were one of the most fan-favorite Hollywood couples. The pair tied the knot on March 14, 2010, and went on to welcome three children during their 13-year marriage. However, the two actors have decided to go their separate ways, announcing their divorce to fans with a heartfelt message.

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down,” the actress wrote on Instagram sharing a throwback photo wearing tennis ensembles. “In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage,” she revealed to fans and followers.

“We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change,” the pair shared, mentioning their three kids in the note. “We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

The two stars met in 2001 in Sydney, Australia during a celebrity party. “She was hilarious. We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people in the party,” the actor detailed in 2020 during an interview with The New York Times, revealing that he “knew instantly” that he wanted to be with her.

“Having a shared ability to find humor in the sharpness of life is always going to bring connection,” the actress said to The Australian Women’s Weekly when asked about her marriage. “I get nervous talking about it because I feel like, by not having my relationship in the public domain and not having spoken about how we met or really talked about our marriage publicly, it’s remained something private and valuable to me,” she previously declared.