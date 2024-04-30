Sheynnis Palacios takes Asia by storm: A glimpse into Miss Universe Thailand visit

Sheynnis Palacios, the reigning Miss Universe 2023, is causing a stir across Asia. Her most recent adventure? The captivating and culturally diverse Thailand. As this Latina beauty embarks on her Asian tour, the air is thick with anticipation from her devoted fans.

Palacios‘ Asia tour has taken her to various destinations, including China, Cambodia, and Laos, where she has received overwhelming warmth and adoration. However, her arrival in Thailand holds a special significance, given the country’s deep-rooted passion for beauty pageants and its unwavering support for local and international contestants.

The excitement surrounding Palacios‘ visit is best captured in a video shared by Miss Universe co-owner Anne Jakrajutatip. In the video, the queen is seen in traditional attire, surrounded by a sea of passionate fans.

After Thailand, Palacios will travel to the Philippines, another destination where beauty contests are highly popular. According to the Miss Universe Organization, she will visit the country from May 1 to 6.

Announced through the MUO’s official channels, Palacios‘ visit to Manila has been eagerly anticipated by her Filipino fans, who are ready to extend a warm welcome to the reigning queen.

The Miss Universe Organization has yet to unveil the specifics of Palacios‘ itinerary in the Philippines, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the exciting events and activities that await.

As the countdown begins to Palacios‘ arrival in the Philippines, anticipation continues to mount, with fans eagerly awaiting the opportunity to glimpse the reigning Miss Universe in person. From cultural exchanges to community engagements, her visit promises to celebrate beauty, diversity, and unity.

Miss Universe 2024

Miss Universe 2024 will take place in Mexico, a country that has hosted the pageant in four previous occasions: 2007, 1993, 1989, and 1978. “I look forward to seeing what Mexico has to offer. El Salvador will be a tough act to follow!” said CEO of Miss Universe Organization Amy Emmerich in an exclusive to HOLA! USA. “We’re considering having the Preliminary in a 20k venue in Cancun - this hasn’t been approved yet but the possibility is very exciting.”

For the 2024 pageant, new rules will apply, including the elimination of the contestants age limits, allowing all women over 18 years old to participate no matter their age.