Alejandra Rodríguez makes history as Miss Universe Buenos Aires at 60

Alejandra Rodríguez has shattered stereotypes and captivated hearts as the newly crowned Miss Universe Buenos Aires. A lawyer and journalist from La Plata, Rodríguez has made history as the first 60-year-old woman to achieve such a distinction, marking a monumental shift in beauty pageants.

Her triumph celebrates her achievements and the evolving definition of beauty. Rodríguez’s victory represents a significant milestone in challenging ageist norms and redefining societal standards of attractiveness.

©Alejandra Rodríguez





Following her win, Rodríguez expressed her profound joy at being chosen to represent this new paradigm in beauty pageants. “I am thrilled to be representing this new paradigm in beauty pageants because we are inaugurating a new stage in which women are not only physical beauty but another set of values. I am the first of this generation to start with this,” she shared, embodying grace, wisdom, and confidence.

Indeed, Rodríguez’s journey inspires women of all ages, proving that beauty knows no bounds and that one’s worth transcends mere physical appearance. Her presence in the upcoming Miss Universe Argentina 2024 contest further underscores the importance of inclusivity and representation in the beauty industry.

Set to compete alongside women chosen from each province of the country, Rodríguez’s participation promises to challenge traditional perceptions and foster a more inclusive and empowering narrative of beauty. As she prepares to grace the stage once more on May 25 in the City of Buenos Aires, Rodríguez’s determination encourages women worldwide.

In addition to Alejandra Rodríguez’s groundbreaking achievement, Haidy Cruz, a 47-year-old mother of two, a health coach, and a fitness expert, is competing to represent the Dominican Republic in the Miss Universe 2024 pageant.

“Participating in a beauty pageant always fascinated me. However, due to becoming a mother at a young age, I was never able to make that dream a reality. Miss Universe, which promotes inclusion, offered me the chance to pursue my dream. My inner voice urged me to go for it, to experience the journey instead of just hearing about it,” she told HOLA! USA.

©Haidy Cruz





Cruz’s decision to participate in the Miss Universe 2024 pageant generated excitement and skepticism. Some questioned whether she could compete with younger contestants due to her age. In contrast, others discussed whether her prior experience as a public figure would give her an unfair advantage over the new faces vying for the title. Despite the conversations surrounding her decision to become a beauty queen, Cruz remained determined, viewing her experience and wisdom as valuable assets rather than limitations.

“I must admit that I often ignore what others say. I remain focused on my goals and am determined to achieve them. I understand that people often speak from their own limitations, and no one can live your dreams for you. Some may not be aware that the terms of the MU have changed. I thank God that I am not affected by what others say. I have been in the public eye for a long time and have learned how to handle criticism. I allow others to express themselves as they please, but in the end, I am the one who decides what affects me or not,” she shared.

Miss Universe 2024

Miss Universe 2024 will take place in Mexico, a country that has hosted the pageant in four previous occasions: 2007, 1993, 1989, and 1978. “I look forward to seeing what Mexico has to offer. El Salvador will be a tough act to follow!” said CEO of Miss Universe Organization Amy Emmerich in an exclusive to HOLA! USA. “We’re considering having the Preliminary in a 20k venue in Cancun - this hasn’t been approved yet but the possibility is very exciting.”

For the 2024 pageant, new rules will apply, including the elimination of the contestants age limits, allowing all women over 18 years old to participate no matter their age.