Cuba is reportedly returning to Miss Universe after 57 years without participating in the pageantry

Beauty pageants are often characterized by the stories of different countries entering and leaving the spotlight. This can happen due to evolving franchise requirements or shifting priorities. Cuba’s potential return to the Miss Universe competition after 57 years of absence adds another intriguing chapter to this story.

The anticipation surrounding Cuba’s potential return to the Miss Universe stage was ignited by an announcement made on the Instagram account of Miss Universe Cuba. The post hinted at a possibility of Cuba’s reentry into the prestigious beauty pageant arena, citing recent remarks by Anne Jakrajutatip, the new co-owner of the Miss Universe franchise. Jakrajutatip expressed her interest in visiting Cuba, opening the door for Cuban women to participate in the competition again.

The announcement stirred excitement and speculation among thousands of social media users, signaling a palpable eagerness for Cuba to reclaim its place on the global stage of beauty and culture. Notably, the news’s endorsement by prominent figures such as Mexican businessman Raúl Rocha Cantú, who owns half of the stake in Miss Universe, added weight to the prospects of Cuba’s return.

Cuba has a long and complex history with the Miss Universe pageant

The nation participated in the competition from its inception in 1952 until 1960. However, due to political tensions, the contest was banned in Cuba. As a result, from 1961 to 1967, representatives competed as “Miss Cuba Free” in Miami as they were exiled. Eventually, Cuba’s participation in the pageant stopped altogether, marking the end of an era. This has left a gap in the global pageant landscape, which is now set to be filled once again.

Miss Universe 2024

Miss Universe 2024 will take place in Mexico, a country that has hosted the pageant in four previous occasions: 2007, 1993, 1989, and 1978. “I look forward to seeing what Mexico has to offer. El Salvador will be a tough act to follow!” said CEO of Miss Universe Organization Amy Emmerich in an exclusive to HOLA! USA. “We’re considering having the Preliminary in a 20k venue in Cancun - this hasn’t been approved yet but the possibility is very exciting.”

For the 2024 pageant, new rules will apply, including the elimination of the contestants age limits, allowing all women over 18 years old to participate no matter their age.

Miss Universe 2023 was the most inclusive ceremony yet

Contestants Rikkie Valerie Kollé from the Netherlands and Marina Machete from Portugal became the second and third trans women to participate in Miss Universe, following Angela Ponce’s participation in 2018. Camila Avella from Colombia and Michelle Cohn from Guatemala also made history as the first married women and mothers to participate in the pageant.