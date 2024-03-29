[UPDATE] Saudi Arabia’s debut in the 2024 Miss Universe

[UPDATE] On April 18, 2024, the Miss Universe Organization informed that previous reports of Saudi Arabia’s participation in the upcoming Miss Universe are “false and misleading.”

“No selection process has been conducted in Saudi Arabia, and any such claims are false and misleading,” the pageant said on its official website. “While Saudi Arabia is not yet among those countries fully confirmed (as) participating this year, we are currently undergoing a rigorous vetting process qualifying a potential candidate to be awarded the franchise and assigned national director,” the statement continued. “Saudi Arabia will not have this opportunity to join our prestigious pageant until this is final and confirmed by our approval committee.”

“We do not know the reason why Miss Rumy al-Qahtani announced her candidacy, but if she wants to participate in the Saudi Arabia pageant, she will have to go through the same selection process as every other candidate,” a Miss Universe spokesperson told CNN.

Previously reported:

Saudi Arabia is set to make history at the upcoming Miss Universe 2024 pageant as it announces its debut in the prestigious international competition. Rumy Alqahtani, a 27-year-old Riyadh-born model and content creator, has been chosen to represent the Kingdom on this global platform, marking a significant moment for Saudi Arabian women in beauty pageants.

Alqahtani, known for her grace, poise, and intelligence, posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram account expressing her honor and excitement about participating in the Miss Universe 2024 competition. “I am honored to participate in the Miss Universe 2024 competition. This marks the first participation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Miss Universe pageant,” she announced, encapsulating the historic nature of her involvement.

This milestone for Saudi Arabia follows in the footsteps of Lujane Yacoub, who represented Bahrain in the previous year’s Miss Universe pageant and became the first woman from the Gulf region to do so.

The Miss Universe 2024 pageant, scheduled in Mexico, promises to be a platform where cultural diversity and beauty converge. Alongside Saudi Arabia, Iran will also be making its debut, showcasing the competition’s increasing inclusivity on a global scale.

Alqahtani’s journey to the Miss Universe stage is paved with numerous accolades and achievements. Besides being crowned Miss Saudi Arabia, she holds several other prestigious titles, including Miss Middle East (Saudi Arabia), Miss Arab World Peace 2021, and Miss Woman (Saudi Arabia).

Beyond her striking beauty, Alqahtani possesses an academic background, holding a Bachelor’s degree in dentistry. Her multilingual fluency in English, French, and Arabic adds another layer of depth to her persona, showcasing her versatility and ability to connect with diverse audiences worldwide.

Miss Universe 2024

Miss Universe 2024 will take place in Mexico, a country that has hosted the pageant in four previous occasions: 2007, 1993, 1989, and 1978. “I look forward to seeing what Mexico has to offer. El Salvador will be a tough act to follow!” said CEO of Miss Universe Organization Amy Emmerich in an exclusive to HOLA! USA. “We’re considering having the Preliminary in a 20k venue in Cancun - this hasn’t been approved yet but the possibility is very exciting.”

For next the 2024 pageant, new rules will apply, including the elimination of the contestants age limits, allowing all women over 18 years old to participate no matter their age.

On Saturday, November 18th, 2023, Miss Nicaragua was crowned Miss Universe. Sheyniss Palacios, 23, was among 84 contestants vying for the crown. Born in Managua, she is an audiovisual producer and mental health activist according to the Miss Universe organization, and will make mental health her primary cause as the reigning queen.

Other contestants that took top spots in the competition include Miss Thailand Antonia Porsild as first runner up and Miss Australia Moraya Wilson as second runner up. Completing this year’s top five were Miss Spain Athenea Perez and Miss Colombia Camila Avella.

Miss Universe 2023 was the most inclusive ceremony yet. Contestants Rikkie Valerie Kollé from the Netherlands and Marina Machete from Portugal became the second and third trans women to participate in Miss Universe, following Angela Ponce’s participation in 2018. Camila Avella from Colombia and Michelle Cohn from Guatemala also made history as the first married women and mothers to participate in the pageant.