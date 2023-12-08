Ileana Márquez becomes the first mother to be crowned Miss Venezuela

Ileana Márquez Pedroza has secured the much-coveted title of Miss Venezuela. However, her triumph comes with history, as she is the first mother to compete in a beauty pageant and obtain the crown.

The 27-year-old teacher and now beauty queen was accompanied by her 11-year-old daughter Guadalupe, who wore a dress similar to her mother’s.

©Miss Venezuela/ OK Venezuela



The representative of the state of Amazonas is the mother of an 11-year-old girl

Now, Ileana is responsible for representing her country in the next edition of Miss Universe, which will take place in Mexico City in 2024. It is important to remember that the new Miss Universe organization began allowing the participation of transgender people, mothers, and divorced and married women.

In the latest announcement, it was revealed that the age range restriction would be eliminated in the next edition, opening up many opportunities for future contestants.

Due to recent regulations, certain franchises, including the one in Venezuela, have allowed married women and mothers to participate. As a result, Márquez fulfilled her dream of representing her country and became the first mother to compete in the franchise.

“Venezuela… Thank you for believing in me,” said Márquez, born in Valencia, Carabobo. “This triumph is not just for me and my baby, it is for you,” added the new Venezuelan queen, who wore a spectacular red dress by designer Julio Mora.

©GettyImages



Diana Silva crowning Ileana Márquez

Her victory divides opinions

The triumph of Márquez, a technician in Initial Education, has divided opinions among the followers of the Venezuelan contest. While some assure that this is an advance within the contest’s rules, others assure that it is not okay for women with children to participate in these contests.

“I didn’t like it; I don’t agree with this type of inclusion,” a person said, while another added: “The essence of the contest is being lost.” A third chimed in: “She is beautiful and has the face of a queen, but this new modality is absurd.”

Venezuela last won a crown at Miss Universe in 2013 with Gabriela Isler. In the latest edition held in November, the country managed to secure a place in the Top 10 with Diana Silva. With Ileana Márquez participating this year, the hopes of winning the eighth crown in Venezuela’s history are high.

In the last edition of Miss Universe, two Latina representatives who were mothers stood out. Michelle Cohn, a mother of two children from Guatemala, proudly represented her country. Meanwhile, Camila Avella, a mother of a girl, brought honor to Colombia by finishing in the Top 5.