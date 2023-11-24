Cynthia de la Vega, new director of Miss Mexico: “Important challenges lie ahead, not only for me, also for our country”

Hours after Lupita Jones stepped down and released a statement, Miss Universe called a press conference to announce the official appointment of Cynthia de la Vega as the new director of Miss Universe Mexico.

Cynthia has extensive experience in beauty pageants, having participated in various editions, such as Elite Model Look Mexico in Sanya, China, in 2008. She also participated in Nuestra Belleza Mexico, where she was the first finalist in 2010.

©Cynthia de la Vega



Cynthia de la Vega, new director of Miss Mexico

According to reports, Cynthia de la Vega is expected to take on a significant challenge in 2024 as she becomes the head of the renowned beauty pageant, especially with the event set to take place in Mexico next year. In an interview with Telemundo’s Hoy Dia, she mentioned the significance of her role not only for her but her Mexico as well underscoring the opportunity for the Aztec nation to shine around the world.

“Very important challenges lie ahead, not only for me but also for the entire country, because we have to show what we are made of. We have to showcase our gastronomy, tourism, and all the incredible things we have to offer. But we will go through each stage together, starting with the state competitions, then the national, and finally the international.”

In the official press conference, De La Vega also said, “It fills me with joy to reach this moment in my life. Everyone knows my story and the effort I have dedicated to getting here. With this new organization, we seek excellence by forming a quality team with a solid structure. We will return to our roots as ‘Miss Universe Mexico,’ empowering the girls toward greatness.”

Anne JKN, the owner of the beauty pageant rights, who recently clarified that the Miss Universe organization is not undergoing bankruptcy, expressed her support for De La Vega and for pageant looking ahead. She commented “We are committed to pushing forward with this initiative, and we have important pillars in place: The first pillar involves the national directors, and the final one is that Mexico will host this massive event,” she emphasized regarding the upcoming edition. “We aim to enhance the quality of applicants, fostering a more open and equitable process for women.”

