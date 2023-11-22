Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel plans to donate all the outfits she wore during her reign

Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel, the Miss Universe Organization (MUO), and formalwear marketplace Queenly are teaming up to donate all of R’Bonney’s outstanding outfits from her reign. The looks will be sold on Queenly’s platform, with the proceeds donated to Houston’s Magpies and Peacocks.

The featured wardrobe consists of dresses by well-known designers such as Nicole Miller and BCBG and some of Gabriel’s sustainable fashion creations. The collection also provides an excellent opportunity for aspiring designers to acquire inspiration and ideas on how to upcycle and modify the gowns, just like R’Bonney does. Her unique talent lies in deconstructing and reviving vintage and secondhand clothing, and she hopes to inspire others to do the same.

Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel speaks during the 72nd Miss Universe Competition at Gimnasio Nacional José Adolfo Pineda on November 18, 2023 in San Salvador, El Salvador.

“I am always telling others, and myself, ‘If not now, then when?” she said. “Queenly is the perfect first step for women who want to shop sustainable fashion, and make a difference. I’m so excited to be able to share these dresses, which are a part of so many joyful memories.”

In previous years, Queenly had recently partnered with Netflix, Fever, and Miss USA as it continues to expand its footprint within the secondhand and formalwear markets. “We are excited to deepen our partnership with R’Bonney and the Miss Universe Organization to promote our shared mission of sustainable fashion, women empowerment through owning your confidence, and now, true inclusivity within the pageant industry,” said Trisha Bantigue, CEO and co-founder of Queenly.

R’Bonney Gabriel attends The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards 2023 at The Rainbow Room on September 08, 2023 in New York City.

Gabriel, a native Texan, used to work as a sewing instructor with Magpies and Peacocks. This Houston-based non-profit design house is committed to sustainably collecting and reusing post-consumer clothing. Gabriel won the 71st Miss Universe title, and now, as she takes the next steps in her career, her partnership with Queenly presents an excellent opportunity for her to give back to her community.

Miss Universe 2023

On Saturday, November 18, live from the José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium, R’Bonney Gabriel welcomed Sheynnis Palacios to the Miss Universe family. Palacios from Nicaragua has been crowned Miss Universe 2023 after competing against 84 contestants during the final night of the 72nd annual Miss Universe competition held in El Salvador.