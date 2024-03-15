Sheynnis Palacios and Miss Universe co-owner welcome Osmel Sousa into the organization

Renowned for his impeccable eye for beauty, Osmel Sousa, affectionately dubbed the “Czar of Beauty,” is set to embark on a new journey within pageantry. The news of him joining the Miss Universe team comes amidst a transition period for the Miss Universe organization following the acquisition of 50% of its shares by Mexican businessman Raúl Rocha Cantú.

The revelation was unveiled during an episode of Telemundo’s “La Mesa Caliente,” during which Rocha Cantú expressed his elation at welcoming Osmel Sousa into the Miss Universe family. The former president of Miss Venezuela, celebrated for his astute discernment of beauty queens, is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the pageant’s future trajectory.

In response to the announcement, Osmel Sousa conveyed his delight and gratitude, emphasizing the significance of this new chapter in his career. “I am delighted, I am shocked by this conversation with Raúl,” he remarked, hinting at the exciting prospects that lie ahead.

When queried about his forthcoming responsibilities, Sousa affirmed his commitment to fulfilling the directives of the co-owner of the pageant. Rocha Cantú expressed his admiration for Sousa’s expertise and conveyed his satisfaction at securing him for this significant role within the organization.

The conversation naturally turned to inclusivity within the Miss Universe competition and how future editions would incorporate these evolving societal norms. In response, Sousa underscored the timeless essence of beauty, asserting, “Those laws may be current, but I always say, for example, okay, all women, with all the differences that exist right now, but beautiful.”

Miss Universe 2024

Following the coronation of the 2023’s beauty queen, the organization announced the location of next year’s ceremony, revealing an exciting and vibrant destination for contestants from all over the world.

Miss Universe 2024 will take place in Mexico, a country that has hosted the pageant in four previous occasions: 2007, 1993, 1989, and 1978. “I look forward to seeing what Mexico has to offer. El Salvador will be a tough act to follow!” said CEO of Miss Universe Organization Amy Emmerich in an exclusive to HOLA! USA. “We’re considering having the Preliminary in a 20k venue in Cancun - this hasn’t been approved yet but the possibility is very exciting.”

Sheynnis Palacios also asked Rocha Cantú how ready Mexico is for the upcoming pageant. According to the businessman, “Mexico is more than ready.”

For the 2024 pageant, new rules will apply, including the elimination of the contestants age limits, allowing all women over 18 years old to participate no matter their age.