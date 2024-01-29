The Miss Universe Organization is now co-owned by a Mexican businessman: Who is Raúl Rocha Cantú?

When transgender businesswoman Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip bought the Miss Universe franchise for $20M, the organization began a new chapter, transforming in a short period into a diverse and inclusive beauty contest and business company.

Now Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip, known for being a Thai media tycoon, transgender rights advocate, and the CEO of JKN Global Group PCL, a Thailand-based media distribution company, has sold half of the franchise to a Latino. As of January 2024, Mexican businessman Raúl Rocha Cantú owns 50% of Miss Universe, transforming the annual international major beauty pageant into a Latin American, American, and Thailand-based organization.

“I’ve always thought there was a broader opportunity to bring Miss Universe’s massive audience more of what they’ve been looking for, in terms of products and merchandise,” said Rocha Cantú. “It’s one of the most famous names in beauty with an iconic legacy of over seven decades, and we are excited to utilize it to create more opportunities for women around the world. Everything we create will be grounded in our mission to uplift, empower, and inspire women to embrace their truest selves.”

Rocha Cantú is the franchise owner of Miss Universe Mexico and will lead planning for the 73rd competition in Mexico in 2024, as informed by the evolving Miss Universe Organization.

“Raul’s entrepreneurial background and impressive business success will allow us to push forward with the pageant-product-platform triangle, which I’ve introduced over the past year,” said Jakrajutatip. “We first met at Miss Universe 2022 in New Orleans, and he has since been integral to several of our launches, including Miss Universe Skincare in 2023. Our collaboration has been a fantastic partnership so far and I look forward to growing our legacy brand even further in the years ahead.”

Who is Raúl Rocha Cantú?

At 19, Raúl obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration and quickly gained recognition for his management and negotiation skills. He became the CEO of CYMSA, a machinery parts manufacturer, and expanded the company’s reach to national and international markets. By the time he was 21 years old, he had established CYMSA as a leader in the Mexican industrial sector.

Raúl ventured into the restaurant and entertainment industry, implementing innovative operational strategies to create a conglomerate of 29 entertainment centers and restaurants. This project employed over 4,000 people and expanded its presence to 16 Mexican states, making it the most solid private enterprise in the industry. It continues to grow by adopting new technologies and increasing its market share.

In addition to his success in the restaurant and entertainment industry, Raúl also ventured into complementary sectors such as energy, aviation, construction, marketing, retail technology, automotive, hospitality, and event production. He established energy companies, including Soluciones Gasíferas del Sur, BSE Combustibles, and Legacy Energy (Guatemala). He founded Century Aviation, a leading private aviation company, and established private rights (FBOs) to operate and provide services at airports in Toluca and Monterrey.

Raúl’s other holdings include Expansión 2000, a construction company; Punto X Punto Promociones, a marketing and retail technology manufacturer; TicketApp, a ticket distribution and large-scale event production company; and Ariston, an automotive company.

Philanthropic endeavors

Raúl Rocha Cantú established a non-profit organization called “Niños, Mujeres y Ancianos Protegidos” to support vulnerable groups in Mexico. The foundation offers nationwide economic, medical, and social support to people in need. It collaborates with indigenous communities to promote cultural development and inclusion in the economically marginalized areas of Mexico.

Raúl Rocha Cantú‘s international achievements led to his appointment as the Consul of the Republic of Guatemala in Mexico. In this role, he works towards strengthening economic ties between Mexico and Guatemala and assists Guatemalan nationals residing in Mexico.

The new Miss Universe by the numbers

The 2023 Miss Universe live finale show received an overwhelming response from audiences worldwide. The event surpassed the viewership of the previous two years on television, streaming, and social media platforms. It recorded its largest global cross-platform audiences ever, making it one of the most-watched events of the year.

©GettyImages



Miss Nicaragua, Sheynnis Palacios, walks on stage during the 72th edition of the Miss Universe pageant, in San Salvador on November 18, 2023.

The Miss Universe competition garnered incredible ratings and was the top-rated U.S. entertainment program in its Saturday night primetime slot across all broadcast and cable networks. It was trendy among adults aged 18-34 and 18-49, who made up a significant portion of the audience.

The 2023 Miss Universe competition was also the most-watched program in significant markets such as New York, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.