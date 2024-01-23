Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios is in Mexico celebrating the organization’s plans for 2024 and 2025, which include spas, cosmetics, perfume, and global expansion of the current products. The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) and its owner, the Thailand-based JKN Global Group, signed a new partnership with Mexican business conglomerate Legacy Holding to build the brand’s international profile and allow for new product and marketing opportunities.

Based on the immense popularity of the beauty pageant in 2023, the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) decided to expand its business by launching skincare, swimsuit, and beverage product lines.

The private corporation, headquartered in the United States, has relocated its corporate headquarters to Mexico City. Additionally, the digital, social media and communications operations will be managed from New York City, while the Thailand branch will be responsible for in-house content creation and production.

Sheynnis Palacios, who won the 2023 Miss Universe title, will continue to serve as a global ambassador and mental health advocate from her base in New York City.

After winning the competition, the 23-year-old communication professional became the new Miss Universe. However, she had little time to fully process what had happened as she immediately had to attend to her new responsibilities. The first task was to take the official photos as Miss Universe. Despite her nerves, she tried to focus on the immediate agenda.

2024 Miss Universe

Following the coronation of the 2023’s beauty queen, the organization announced the location of next year’s ceremony, revealing an exciting and vibrant destination for contestants from all over the world.

Miss Universe 2024 will take place in Mexico, a country that has hosted the pageant in four previous occasions: 2007, 1993, 1989, and 1978. “I look forward to seeing what Mexico has to offer. El Salvador will be a tough act to follow!” said CEO of Miss Universe Organization Amy Emmerich in an exclusive to HOLA! USA. “We’re considering having the Preliminary in a 20k venue in Cancun - this hasn’t been approved yet but the possibility is very exciting.”

For next the 2024 pageant, new rules will apply, including the elimination of the contestants age limits, allowing all women over 18 years old to participate no matter their age.