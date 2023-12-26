Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios wishes her fans a ‘Feliz Navidad’ from New York City

Miss Universe Sheyniss Palacios took to social media to wish her fans a “Feliz Navidad” from New York City. Palacios, who won the crown in the 72nd edition of Miss Universe held in El Salvador shared adorable snaps of herself posing at the Rockefeller Christmas tree.

“Feliz Navidad 🎄⁠ And Happy Holidays to all those who celebrate this time of year! 🤍” she wrote through the official Miss Universe Instagram account, along with several pictures in which she is doing a hand heart sign.

In a post she shared weeks ago, the Miss Universe official account shared Palacios enjoying the 2023 Rockefeller Tree Lighting Ceremony and the model learning to say “Rockefeller.” Palacios, whose native tongue is Spanish, struggled during her first attempts but then succeeded and nailed her pronunciation.

Ahead of her NYC trip, Miss Universe 2023 was in Jakarta, Indonesia, as part of her commitments as the titleholder. Palacios made a bold fashion statement during her recent public appearance by wearing a stunning lime green miniskirt and top set.

The set was designed by Shantall Lacayo, a talented Nicaraguan fashion designer based in Miami. The outfit featured unique asymmetrical seams and scalloped edges, adding a wow effect to the overall look.

As the reigning Miss Universe, Palacios has been actively promoting various causes, especially women’s empowerment and education. She recently visited Jakarta as part of her efforts to raise awareness about these issues and encourage global dialogue.

On Saturday, November 18, Palacios officially joined the Miss Universe family. This one-year job will take her around the globe to work on several charitable activities, attend events, TV shows, and more.