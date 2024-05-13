Former Miss Tennessee reacts to Miss USA and Miss Teen USA resignations

Unexpected resignations from two prominent titleholders have recently rocked the world of pageantry. Miss USA 2023, Noelia Voigt, and Miss Teen USA, UmaSofia Srivastava, stunned the community by stepping down from their positions.

Allison DeMarcus, who is familiar with the pageant circuit, shares her insights on these resignations. As a former Miss Tennessee Teen USA and Miss Tennessee America and now the CEO of the Miss Volunteer America Pageant System, DeMarcus understands the transformative power of pageantry in shaping young women’s lives.

“Pageantry has really had a positive impact on the lives of countless young women,” DeMarcus tells People. “But we have to stop and listen to what’s happening with these young women.”

DeMarcus acknowledges the significance of Voigt’s resignation, highlighting that she is the first woman in Miss USA’s 72-year history to take such a bold step. “It speaks volumes,” DeMarcus asserts, emphasizing the courage and bravery required to speak out against the status quo. Voigt’s decision to step down despite having “everything to lose” demonstrates her commitment to authenticity and integrity.

In recent years, the pageant world has witnessed a shift towards inclusivity and diversity, with efforts to redefine beauty standards and promote authenticity. However, challenges persist, and the recent resignations serve as a reminder of the importance of supporting and empowering young women in all aspects of their journey.

©GettyImages



Miss Teen USA 2023, UmaSofia Srivastava (2L), Miss USA 2023, Noelia Voigt (2R) and guests attend Supermodels Unlimited Magazine Presents: Billboards Over Broadway - NYFW Celebrity Event at Nebula Nightclub on February 10, 2024 in New York City.

As conversations around mental health and well-being continue to gain momentum, the pageant community must prioritize the holistic development of contestants. Providing adequate support systems, fostering a culture of inclusivity, and promoting authenticity are essential steps toward creating a more empowering and nurturing environment for participants.

The reasons behind these resignations

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Miss Teen USA, UmaSofia Srivastava shared her reasons for stepping down, citing a misalignment of her “personal values” as they “no longer fully align with the direction of the organization.” The high school student from New Jersey, who clinched the Miss Teen USA crown in September, expressed gratitude for the opportunity but ultimately felt compelled to follow her conscience.

Noelia Voigt, crowned Miss USA 2023, resigned from her duties days before Miss Teen USA. Voigt’s resignation raises questions about her departure’s circumstances and what led to this decision. “I realize this may come as a large shock to many. Never compromise your physical and mental well-being. Our health is our wealth. A million thank you’s to all of you for your constant and unwavering support. Time to write the next chapter. I hope you’ll stick around to see what’s next,” she wrote.

©GettyImages



(L-R) Miss USA 2023, Noelia Voigt and Miss Teen USA 2023, UmaSofia Srivastava walk the runway at Supermodels Unlimited Magazine Presents: Billboards Over Broadway - NYFW Celebrity Event at Nebula Nightclub on February 10, 2024 in New York City.

Although the decision has sparked fan curiosity and concern, the Miss USA Organization has responded with a statement reflecting understanding and support for Voigt’s choice.

In their official statement, shared via email to HOLA! USA, the Miss USA Organization, expressed: “We respect and support former Miss USA Noelia Voigt’s decision to step down from her duties. The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand her need to prioritize herself at this time. The organization is currently reviewing plans for the transition of responsibilities to a successor and an announcement regarding the crowning of the new Miss USA will be coming soon.”