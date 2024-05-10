Will Sheynnis Palacios become a professional singer after Miss Universe?

Miss Universe 2023, Sheynnis Palacios, has proven to be more than just a pretty face. During her reign, she has showcased her diverse skill set by demonstrating solidarity with others and supporting important causes. Recently, during her visit to Thailand, the Nicaraguan beauty appeared also to be a singer, impressing many with her talent.

Sheynnis Palacios fue la ganadora de la 72a. edición de Miss Universo

Sheynnis made a surprise guest appearance on the Thai television show “The Wall Song,” where celebrities sing a duet with a participant. A young woman started singing “Love Me Like You Do” by Ellie Goulding during the show. In the background, a shadow of Sheynnis appeared, but her identity still needed to be discovered by the contestants, judges, or audience. Suddenly, the doors opened, and the beauty queen appeared with her crown and microphone. She seems to be singing the rest of the song, leaving everyone in awe and shock.

The video of Sheynnis‘ performance in English has already gone viral on TikTok, astonishing her fans in Nicaragua and beyond. “From Nicaragua to the world,” one person wrote. “That is called pure beauty, complete Miss Universe,” another added. “This woman is surprising,” another comment can be read.

Sheynnis has been on a whirlwind tour of several diverse countries since the start of April. As part of the Miss Universe Organization, she has traveled to China, Cambodia, the Philippines, Laos, Thailand, and India. She recently finished her tour of Asia and has moved on to Europe, where she will visit different countries from May 10 to 27, promising a unique experience in each.

She will begin her European journey in Albania, where she was recently spotted in Tirana, the capital city. The official profile of Miss Universe shared some stories of her time there.