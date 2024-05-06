Miss USA 2023 Noelia Voigt steps down: Organization will name a new queen ‘soon’

Noelia Voigt, crowned Miss USA 2023, has resigned from her duties. Although the decision has sparked fan curiosity and concern, the Miss USA Organization has responded with a statement reflecting understanding and support for Voigt’s choice.

In their official statement, shared via email to HOLA! USA, the Miss USA Organization, expressed: “We respect and support former Miss USA Noelia Voigt’s decision to step down from her duties. The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand her need to prioritize herself at this time. The organization is currently reviewing plans for the transition of responsibilities to a successor and an announcement regarding the crowning of the new Miss USA will be coming soon.”

Voigt’s resignation raises questions about her departure’s circumstances and what led to this decision. While details regarding the reasons behind her resignation remain undisclosed, it’s clear that the organization wants her to prioritize her well-being.

Who is Noelia Voigt?

Noelia Voigt of Utah emerged victorious as she was crowned the new Miss USA 2023. The Venezuelan-American 23-year-old beauty with brains outshone 50 other titleholders to clinch the coveted Miss USA crown. The journey to victory was challenging, as the competition began with 51 contestants, including Candace Kanavel, a 27-year-old officer with the Tempe Police Department, of Arizona.

As the evening progressed, the field was narrowed to just 20 finalists. Eventually, the top five emerged: Noelia Voigt, Savannah Gankiewicz, Jasmine Daniels of Pennsylvania, Lluvia Alzate of Texas, and Alexis Loomans of Wisconsin. The finalists faced rigorous scrutiny during the swimsuit and evening gown rounds, where their poise and elegance were on full display.

When asked what she would contribute to the Miss Universe Organization as a “brand ambassador” and Miss USA, Noelia Voigt eloquently highlighted her identity as a “bilingual Venezuelan-American.” She vowed to connect with diverse communities across the United States, emphasizing the importance of inclusivity and unity in a beautifully diverse nation