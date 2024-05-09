Miss Teen USA steps down days after Miss USA announces her resignation

The world of beauty pageants was rocked again in May as Miss Teen USA, UmaSofia Srivastava, announced her resignation from her title. This decision comes hot on the heels of another resignation from the Miss USA pageant.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday, Srivastava shared her reasons for stepping down, citing a misalignment of her “personal values” as they “no longer fully align with the direction of the organization.” The high school student from New Jersey, who clinched the Miss Teen USA crown in September, expressed gratitude for the opportunity but ultimately felt compelled to follow her conscience.

“After months of grappling with this decision, I have made the choice to resign from the title of Miss Teen USA 2023,” Srivastava added.

Srivastava proudly represented her Mexican-Indian American heritage and highlighted her commitment to academic pursuits and philanthropy. She emphasized her dedication to organizations, signaling a continued focus on education and social causes beyond pageantry.

“I look forward to the rest of the year as I finish 11th grade as part of the National Honor Society and start the college application process, knowing that my academic career has been defined by my hard work and my hard work alone,” she continued.

In response to Srivastava’s resignation, the Miss Teen USA organization issued a statement expressing respect for her decision and reiterating their unwavering commitment to the well-being of all titleholders. They also announced plans to name a successor in the near future, signaling their commitment to continuity despite the unexpected turn of events.

Two resignations in one week

Noelia Voigt, crowned Miss USA 2023, has resigned from her duties. Although the decision has sparked fan curiosity and concern, the Miss USA Organization has responded with a statement reflecting understanding and support for Voigt’s choice.

In their official statement, shared via email to HOLA! USA, the Miss USA Organization, expressed: “We respect and support former Miss USA Noelia Voigt’s decision to step down from her duties. The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand her need to prioritize herself at this time. The organization is currently reviewing plans for the transition of responsibilities to a successor and an announcement regarding the crowning of the new Miss USA will be coming soon.”

Voigt’s resignation raises questions about her departure’s circumstances and what led to this decision. While details regarding the reasons behind her resignation remain undisclosed, it’s clear that the organization wants her to prioritize her well-being.