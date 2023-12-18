People are upset that the new Miss France, Eve Gilles, has short hair

There are plenty of things that could be said about beauty pageants, but the new winner of Miss France is facing backlash for a very strange reason - her hair. Twenty-year-old Eve Gilles from Nord-Pas-de-Calais was crowned on December 16, making the first time in the pageant 103 year history that a contestant with a pixie cut wins the competition, per DailyMail.



While she should be basking in happiness, Gilles has found herself in the middle of backlash, with people upset because of her ‘androgynous’ look.

Gilles was in the top two with Miss French Guiana (Guyane) and Audrey Ho-Wen-Tsaï. 18. As noted by DailyMail, the pageant winner is chosen half by a public vote and half by a jury. Gilles came third in the public vote, but the panel of judges pushed her into first place.

Gilles was crowned by the previous winner, Indira Ampio, with a proud smile. “We’re used to seeing beautiful Misses with long hair, but I chose an androgynous look with short hair,” she reportedly said after the win.



With 7.5 million TV viewers, there were many opinions. People have taken to social media to call the decision “woke.” “In a stunning turn of events the newly crowned Miss France has short hair!?! It’s the woke ideology trying to force masculine-looking women upon us or words to that effect. Can society get more ridiculous,” reads one of the many ridiculous tweets on the situation.

She is currently getting harrassed on Instagram with thousands of negative comments.

The young winner was aware that the hair would make a statement, “I would like to show that the competition is evolving and society too, that the representation of women is diverse. In my opinion, beauty is not limited to a haircut or shapes that we have… or not,” she reportedly said during the final. “No one should dictate who you are… every woman is different, we’re all unique,” she added.

Gilles seems to be proving exactly what she set out to change. In November, she told French news outlet BFM Grand Lille, “I would especially like to defend the image of women, that they can do what they want, that they can be whatever she likes.” “I want to break the codes, to show that women can be diverse, that we don’t need to be put in boxes. That’s what I want to show,” she continued, per DailyMail.

Thankfully, there are many people leaving positive words for the champion, “People are seriously going to have to stop with your judgement. She is Miss France, that’s it. Let her enjoy this happiness, this dream come true, without bringing it down as you do. Don’t forget that there is a human behind everything who sees everything, and who also has feelings like everyone else. Words sometimes hurt more than actions,” reads one of the top liked comments on her page.

Congratulations!