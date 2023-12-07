Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios’s adorable video shows her attempting to pronounce ‘Rockefeller’

Less than a month ago, Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua was crowned Miss Universe after competing against 84 contestants during the final night of the 72nd annual Miss Universe competition held in El Salvador. Despite her journey having just begun, the beauty queen has been able to experience some of the benefits of her title.

In a recent post, the Miss Universe official account shared Palacios is enjoying the 2023 Rockefeller Tree Lighting Ceremony. The clip shows the model learning to say “Rockefeller.”

Palacios, whose native tongue is Spanish, struggled during her first attempts but then succeeded and nailed her pronunciation.

On Saturday, November 18, Palacios officially joined the Miss Universe family. This one-year job will take her around the globe to work on several charitable activities, attend events, TV shows, and more.

As Mexico was confirmed to be the location for the 2024 Miss Universe pageant, an HOLA! USA insider has exclusively confirmed that Sheynnis made some appearances in Mexico City and Cancun during her first week as a queen.

Sheynnis Palacios’s first 48 hours as Miss Universe

Right after Miss Nicaragua became Miss Universe, it is when all begins! According to our source, the new queen headed backstage to give her first interviews as the new titleholder when the live TV show was over. “We do a few backstage interviews and then a press conference with media covering the event. Then she gets to go back to the hotel and finally have a snack!”

