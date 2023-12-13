Sheynnis Palacios takes Nicaraguan fashion around the world

Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios is in Jakarta, Indonesia, as part of her commitments as the titleholder. Palacios made a bold fashion statement during her recent public appearance by wearing a stunning lime green miniskirt and top set.

The set was designed by Shantall Lacayo, a talented Nicaraguan fashion designer based in Miami. The outfit featured unique asymmetrical seams and scalloped edges, adding a wow effect to the overall look.

To complete her look, the beauty queen opted to wear her hair up and complement the green look with pink makeup, following the popular TikTok trend of the Strawberry makeup look. The Miss Universe took her overall look to another level after wearing a flower in her ear, teardrop earrings, and white high heels.

As the reigning Miss Universe, Palacios has been actively promoting various causes, especially women’s empowerment and education. She recently visited Jakarta as part of her efforts to raise awareness about these issues and encourage global dialogue.

On Saturday, November 18, Palacios officially joined the Miss Universe family. This one-year job will take her around the globe to work on several charitable activities, attend events, TV shows, and more.

As Mexico was confirmed to be the location for the 2024 Miss Universe pageant, an HOLA! USA insider has exclusively confirmed that Sheynnis made some appearances in Mexico City and Cancun during her first week as a queen.

Stay in the loop to know what else Sheynnis Palacios will do during her Miss Universe year. Plus, read here her EXCLUSIVE first interview with HOLA! USA and the Américas.