The 72nd Miss Universe Competition - Winner's Media Opportunity©GettyImages
Celebrity fashion

Sheynnis Palacios takes Nicaraguan fashion around the world

Palacios made a bold fashion statement during her recent public appearance

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios is in Jakarta, Indonesia, as part of her commitments as the titleholder. Palacios made a bold fashion statement during her recent public appearance by wearing a stunning lime green miniskirt and top set.

The set was designed by Shantall Lacayo, a talented Nicaraguan fashion designer based in Miami. The outfit featured unique asymmetrical seams and scalloped edges, adding a wow effect to the overall look.

To complete her look, the beauty queen opted to wear her hair up and complement the green look with pink makeup, following the popular TikTok trend of the Strawberry makeup look. The Miss Universe took her overall look to another level after wearing a flower in her ear, teardrop earrings, and white high heels.

Miss Universe

Miss Universe 2024: Check out the location of next year’s pageant

Miss Universe 2023: Run of show live updates, finalists and winner

Miss Universe 2023 behind the scenes: Contestants shine in rehearsal moments

As the reigning Miss Universe, Palacios has been actively promoting various causes, especially women’s empowerment and education. She recently visited Jakarta as part of her efforts to raise awareness about these issues and encourage global dialogue.

On Saturday, November 18, Palacios officially joined the Miss Universe family. This one-year job will take her around the globe to work on several charitable activities, attend events, TV shows, and more.

EL SALVADOR-MISS-UNIVERSE-PAGEANT©GettyImages

As Mexico was confirmed to be the location for the 2024 Miss Universe pageant, an HOLA! USA insider has exclusively confirmed that Sheynnis made some appearances in Mexico City and Cancun during her first week as a queen.

Stay in the loop to know what else Sheynnis Palacios will do during her Miss Universe year. Plus, read here her EXCLUSIVE first interview with HOLA! USA and the Américas.

Related Video:

Sam Smith wins Cultural Innovator prize at The Fashion Awards

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more