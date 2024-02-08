Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios will walk on her first New York Fashion Week

Sheynnis Palacios, the reigning Miss Universe, will debut on the New York Fashion Week (NYFW) runway this Friday, February 9th, wearing a custom gown designed by Filipino designer Rian Fernandez. The show will be held at the Edison Ballroom and is part of hiTechMODA Productions.

Fernandez, who recently designed a dress for outgoing Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel’s final walk, has created a drop-waist ball gown exclusively for Sheynnis. The gown features intricate hand-embroidered Art of Repetition in a curated monochrome palette, drawing inspiration from the 1920s.

©GettyImages



Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios is crowned as Miss Universe 2023 during the 72nd Miss Universe Competition at Gimnasio Nacional Jose Adolfo Pineda on November 18, 2023 in San Salvador, El Salvador.

According to the designer, the gown celebrates fashion’s timeless, pristine art. “The old is new again – making a comeback from the 1920s, a drop-waist ball gown designed exclusively for our new Miss Universe, with exquisite, intricate hand-embroidered Art of Repetition in a curated monochrome palette,” the designer says. “This work celebrates the timeless pristine art of fashion, with a modern twist of architectural construction that transforms it into a living tapestry. Radiation meets modernity, and fashion becomes art – a perfect canvas for Sheynnis Palacios.”

In addition to Fernandez’s show, Sheynnis will also walk the runway for Alonso Maximo on February 10th at EPN New York Fashion Week. The event is known for featuring international designers, providing the perfect opportunity for Miss Universe to showcase her style and grace.

As Sheynnis prepares to make her NYFW debut, all eyes will be on her as she dazzles in Fernandez’s stunning creation.

Sheynnis Palacios and her bold fashion statements

In 2023, Sheynnis Palacios traveled to Jakarta, Indonesia, as part of her commitments as the titleholder. Palacios made a bold fashion statement during her public appearance by wearing a stunning lime green miniskirt and top set.

The set was designed by Shantall Lacayo, a talented Nicaraguan fashion designer based in Miami. The outfit featured unique asymmetrical seams and scalloped edges, adding a wow effect to the overall look.

To complete her look, the beauty queen opted to wear her hair up and complement the green look with pink makeup, following the popular TikTok trend of the Strawberry makeup look. The Miss Universe took her overall look to another level after wearing a flower in her ear, teardrop earrings, and white high heels.

On Saturday, November 18, 2023, Palacios officially joined the Miss Universe family. This one-year job will take her around the globe to work on several charitable activities, attend events, TV shows, and more.