Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios reveals she had a seizure and suffers from anxiety attacks

Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios opened up in El Gordo y la Flaca (Univision) about her mental health, sharing a little-known chapter in her life. The Nicaraguan confessed to Gelena Solano that she suffers from anxiety attacks and that these occur frequently between changes of season or season.

She shared that she had just had a seizure, so this could have occurred in mid-December when winter began. Just around that time, Sheynnnis had just settled in New York, the city that had become her second home after winning the Miss Universe crown..

Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios reveals she had a seizure after winning the crown and moving to New York

“I have experienced it (anxiety episodes); in fact, not long ago, I had anxiety attacks due to the change of seasons, due to the change of seasons and it is normal to feel bad, and it is normal one day not to want to get out of bed,” she said.

The 23-year-old shared with Solano what she does to overcome those episodes and move forward. “I have breathing exercises, (in addition) I like to take my time to coloring, do puzzles and read books,” explained the Latina model, who these days is delighted to get to know every corner of New York.

There is no longer an age limit in Miss Universe

During the interview, Gelena asked Sheynnis for her opinion on the decision to eliminate the age limit in Miss Universe. For the first time in Miss Universe history, older women aspire to represent their countries in the pageant, such as a 69-year-old in the Philippines and a 72-year-old retired teacher in Argentina who wants to become the next Miss Argentina.

“I know that more (women) are going to join; I love it because it is a new era with the new organization that is doing this project of inclusion, equality, and equity where all women have the right to participate,” she assured.

Beauty Queens and their mental health

In 2022, the world learned about the tragic passing of Miss USA 2019, Cheslie Kryst. The former beauty pageant, also known for working as a correspondent for the entertainment news show Extra, was pronounced dead on Sunday, January 30.

Two years after her death, the Miss Universe Organization honored Kryst with a post about seeking help when struggling with mental health. Before her passing, Kryst wrote a book titled “By The Time You Read This.” In her book, Kryst shared her story of working hard to achieve her dreams of becoming Miss USA, a lawyer, and an inspiration to young women of color. She also opened up about her long and difficult battle with depression.

“Especially today, we remind you that you are not alone in your mental health battles. We encourage you to reach out to friends and family,” the Miss Universe concluded by sharing their toolkits and mental health resources. “You can visit https://www.missuniverse.com/nami-x-kryst-family on our website.”