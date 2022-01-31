Cheslie Kryst
Rest in Peace

The world mourns the tragic loss of former Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst

According to the police report, Kryst’s body was found around 7 a.m. in front of a high-rise in Manhattan

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst has died at age 30. The former beauty pageant, also known for working as a correspondent for the entertainment news show Extra, was pronounced dead after jumping from her Manhattan apartment building on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

According to the police report, Kryst’s body was found around 7 a.m. in front of a high-rise on West 42nd Street in midtown Manhattan.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 08, 2021©GettyImages
GALLERY
Cheslie Kryst is seen outside the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Rainbow Room on November 08, 2021 in New York City.

“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength,” her family shared in a statement. “She cared, she loved, she laughed, and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA, and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor, and colleague – we know her impact will live on. As we reflect on our loss, the family asks for privacy at this time.”

 

Hours before jumping into her death, Kryst wrote a cryptic message on her Instagram account. “May this day bring you rest and peace,” she wrote alongside a picture of herself looking away from the camera.

 

The entertainment news magazine, Extra also shared a statement revealing how the news saddened the show’s staff. “Our hearts are broken. Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends,” they said.

Related

Argentine singer and songwriter Diego Verdaguer dies at the age of 70

Regina King describes her son as “a bright light” following his tragic death at 26

Zendaya mourns the death of Ronnie Spector ahead of playing her in biopic

 

 

The University of South Carolina described their former student and athlete as “a woman of many talents.” At the same time, the Miss Universe organization said, “We are devastated to learn about the loss of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst. She was one of the brightest, warmest, and most kind people we have ever had the privilege of knowing. Our entire community mourns her loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family right now.”

Celebrities Visit BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" - February 28, 2020©GettyImages
GALLERY
(L-R) Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst, Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi and Miss Teen USA 2019 Kaliegh Garris visit BuzzFeed‘s “AM To DM” on February 28, 2020 in New York City. (

You are not alone! If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741, or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more