The world mourns the tragic loss of former Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst has died at age 30. The former beauty pageant, also known for working as a correspondent for the entertainment news show Extra, was pronounced dead after jumping from her Manhattan apartment building on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

According to the police report, Kryst’s body was found around 7 a.m. in front of a high-rise on West 42nd Street in midtown Manhattan.

Cheslie Kryst is seen outside the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Rainbow Room on November 08, 2021 in New York City.

“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength,” her family shared in a statement. “She cared, she loved, she laughed, and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA, and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor, and colleague – we know her impact will live on. As we reflect on our loss, the family asks for privacy at this time.”

Hours before jumping into her death, Kryst wrote a cryptic message on her Instagram account. “May this day bring you rest and peace,” she wrote alongside a picture of herself looking away from the camera.

The entertainment news magazine, Extra also shared a statement revealing how the news saddened the show’s staff. “Our hearts are broken. Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends,” they said.