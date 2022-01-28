Argentine singer and songwriter Diego Verdaguer dies at the age of 70

The singer Diego Verdaguer passed away Thursday at the age of 70, according to his family through a statement, due to complications from COVID-19, in Los Angeles, California. Similarly, his record company, Diam Music, made the unfortunate news public with a meaningful report detailing that the composer had the virus detected at the end of last year and had to be hospitalized.
His daughter Ana Victoria, from his marriage to fellow singer Amanda Miguel, also shared her sadness: “With absolute sadness I regret to inform all his audience and friends that dad left his beautiful body today to continue his creativity in another form of eternal life, ” she wrote.
According to the report, the singer's remains will be cremated, and for the moment, the family has decided not to provide public statements.
“Because of the deep pain that his departure has caused, his family has decided to say goodbye in private and spend this difficult moment in peace and recollection. Later they will organize a public act, ”the statement added him.
Born in Buenos Aires on April 26, 1951, under the name of Miguel Atilio Boccadoro Hernández, he began his artistic career at the age of 17 under the artistic name of Diego Verdaguer. He also became known for his romantic compositions such as "Volveré" and "La ladrona".
During his career he won several awards including 20 gold records for the sale of his records. His Italian roots marked his musical style, as well as his deep love for Mexico, both countries defined the last musical stage that the singer lived.
