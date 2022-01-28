Argentine singer and songwriter Diego Verdaguer dies at the age of 70

The singer Diego Verdaguer passed away Thursday at the age of 70, according to his family through a statement, due to complications from COVID-19, in Los Angeles, California. Similarly, his record company, Diam Music, made the unfortunate news public with a meaningful report detailing that the composer had the virus detected at the end of last year and had to be hospitalized.

©Getty Images



Singer Diego Verdaguer dies at the age of 70

His daughter Ana Victoria, from his marriage to fellow singer Amanda Miguel, also shared her sadness: “With absolute sadness I regret to inform all his audience and friends that dad left his beautiful body today to continue his creativity in another form of eternal life, ” she wrote.

According to the report, the singer's remains will be cremated, and for the moment, the family has decided not to provide public statements.

“Because of the deep pain that his departure has caused, his family has decided to say goodbye in private and spend this difficult moment in peace and recollection. Later they will organize a public act, ”the statement added him.