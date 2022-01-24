Regina King describes her son as “a bright light” following his tragic death at 26

Regina King is paying tribute to her son Ian Alexander Jr., describing him as “a bright light,” following his tragic death by suicide at the age of 26.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” the actress stated, “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

Regina, who was known for showing her appreciation and love for her only son in multiple interviews and red carpet appeareances, received support from her fans and friends, including Viola Davis, sharing a touching message on social media: “I am lifting and holding you up. LOVE you Regina King and I am so sorry.” Missy Elliot shared her condolences, writing, “Prayers for Regina King family & Ian Alexander Sr. family.”

Alexander Jr. spoke about his relationship with Regina at the 2019 Golden Globes: “She’s just a super mom. She doesn’t really let bad work days or anything come back and ruin the time that we have. It’s really awesome to have a mother who I can enjoy spending time with.”

The pair had a very close relationship, even having matching tattoos, reading “unconditional love” in Aramaic. The musician also celebrated his mom’s birthday last summer, sharing a photo and a sweet message: “To have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for. To be all that you are while always having the time to be there, love and support me unconditionally is truly remarkable.”